SPY + Monolith: these glasses improve the mood

They are based on revolutionary scientifically tuned lens therapy technology.

The Californian brand SPY +, specialized in sunglasses for extreme sports, has just launched its new model, the Monolith, with a version with a semi-frame, the Monolith 50.50. Both models feature SPY + ‘s revolutionary Happy lens therapy technology. According to the company, it is a technology that is scientifically tuned to improve mood and alertness while enhancing color and contrast.

Polycarbonate crystals

Its ARC (Accurate Radius Curvature) polycarbonate lenses are sharp to follow the natural curvature of the eye, providing clear, distortion-free vision while reducing eye strain. Made from Grilamid, their strong and flexible frames make them ideal for everyday wear, especially since a Scoop ventilation system, comfortable rubber nose pads, SPY + third eye cross-lens detailing and pin hinges have been added. Pressure.

Founded in 1994 in San Diego, the SPY + brand was acquired a couple of years ago by the Bollé Brands group, specialized in glasses and helmets for running, cycling and skiing, among other sports. With Spy +, the group expands its product range to cover surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and other disciplines.

See how they look on you

Using the attached QR code, you can enjoy a Try-on experience, that is, see as if you were wearing these glasses.

www.spyoptic.com