Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Dose Gap May Extend to 180: RDIF

MOSCOW, Jul 9 (.) – The gap between the two injections of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine can be extended to 180 days and will remain effective, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

An official from the RDIF, which markets the vaccine abroad, made the comments in a statement after some countries decided to widen the gap between the first and second doses of the vaccine developed in Russia.

Kazakhstan has said that a longer interval between punctures gives a stronger immune response. Argentina has widened the gap to ensure that as many people as possible receive at least one dose.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, said in April that the gap between injections could be increased to 90 days.

The RDIF official cited Gamaleya’s trials showing that longer gaps had ensured a better immune response, but did not elaborate on the trials. The official released the statement after a request for comment from . and denied it was in any way related to the Russian deliveries of Sputnik V.

RDIF has notified all foreign partners and vaccine buyers that extending the gap between doses to 90 days helps slightly boost the immune response, the official said.

Distribution of the vaccine in Russia involves giving people the second dose of Sputnik V after 21 days.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration said this week it would allow a 42-day interval between doses, after Russia proposed extending the time interval to 90 days.

Russia’s Health Ministry and the Gamaleya Institute did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)