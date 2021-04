Mauricio Rodríguez Álvarez, spokesman for the UNAM’s University Commission for the Attention of the Coronavirus Emergency, points out that after the positive result of covid-19 by the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, the population must be clear that vaccines only prevent hospitalization and possible death, but not contagion. The Argentine president received the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine on January 21, and the second on February 10.