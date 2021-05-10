Sputnik Light requests emergency authorization to be applied in Mexico

Unlike Sputnik V, the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine only needs one dose to protect against COVID-19 and could soon be applied in Mexico.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to announce the development of a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19: it was about Sputnik V, a vector-based inoculation of two human adenoviruses developed at the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Despite the fact that the ad raised suspicions in Europe and the United States due to the record time in which it was created, the results of clinical trials showed that Sputnik V is safe and effective to protect against COVID-19. With 92% efficacy, the Russian vaccine is currently applied in Mexico and 60 other countries around the world.

A single dose and 80% efficiency: this is how Sputnik Light works

Three months after its emergency approval in Mexico, the new Sputnik Light vaccine of a single dose presented on Monday, May 10, an application for emergency use before the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS).

In early March, Moscow announced the start of the phase 3 clinical trials of this new immunization, whose efficacy in studies sheds 80% protection against Covid-19. On May 6, Sputnik Light was finally approved in Russia.

Unlike Sputnik V, which requires two doses 21 days apart containing a pair of adenovirus vectors to generate an effective and lasting immune response, an injection of Sputnik Light is enough to protect against the virus.

Photo: Hakan Nural / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

According to the president of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, Sputnik Light will be ready to reach the foreign market between May and June 2021, especially to countries that experience a new spike in infections and have not had access to any of the vaccines developed so far.

In the case of Mexico, the Government assures that 24 million doses of both versions of Sputnik will reach the national territory.

Although the single dose vaccines seem slightly less effective than the doubles, their distribution and application facilitate the logistics of vaccination, especially in countries that have less access to vaccines and a cold and transport infrastructure less developed than the rest.

