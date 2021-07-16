Spurs player Keldon Johnson could join Team USA

Following the confirmed casualties of Kevin Love (no recovery from injury) and Bradley Beal (coronavirus), Gregg Popovich has to move fast to complete the call for the Team USA ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. Thus, a player he knows very well, the forward Keldon Johnson that he trains at the San Antonio Spurs, is a favorite to join the team according to ESPN. In his second season in the league, he has averaged 12.8 points and 6 rebounds in 28 minutes of game per game.

There’s significant support and momentum for Spurs forward Keldon Johnson to be added to 12-man Team USA roster, sources tell ESPN. He’s been playing with Olympic team as member of USA Select group, well-conditioned and has developed into a favorite of decision-makers and staff. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021