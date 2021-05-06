Spurs look into the abyss

The Spurs, who were 22-16 on March 19, are in a lousy moment: 31-34 after being overwhelmed, destroyed, by Jazz without Donovan Mitchell or Mike Conley (126-94… and thank you). The accounts are easy: now with five losses in a row, it is 9-18 since they were six games above 50% wins. And it is a tenth position in the West that no longer allows them to look at the ninth as much (the Warriors take a game and a half out of them) as what forces them to take care of the valuable last place of play in: the Pelicans are one and a half away and Popovich’s schedule is scary: first the Kings (in good time) and then the Blazers, Bucks, Nets, Knicks and a double duel with the Phoenix Suns. Even the elimination round is in jeopardy.

Especially with matches like this, absolutely hopeless no matter how much the Jazz (48-18) are once again the best team in the NBA, again with a game ahead of the Suns and playing very well despite the absence of his starting backcourt. The qualifying need and the injuries of their rival forced the Spurs to, if nothing else, give a better image in Salt Lake City, where they were raked: 57-29 in 17 minutes, 76-46 in 27, 100-63 at the end of the third quarter… a horror. Of the starting five, only rookie Devin Vassell scored in double figures (14 points). DeMar DeRozan stayed at 6 points, Dejounte Murray at 7… The Jazz played at pleasure: Bojan Boganovic scored 24 points in 26 minutes (10/13 shooting) and Jordan Clarkson added 30 from the bench with 12/16. Tremendous. The locals made 58% of their shots with 18/41 in triples. The Spurs stayed at 40% at 7/32. There was no match, actually.

Nor in Cleveland, where some Cavs (21-45) who are only waiting for the end of the season and their options for the draft, saw the Blazers go by like a locomotive: 105-141 for the Oregonians, who they won a game they had to win to set up their ambush on the Lakers: At 37-29, they are half a game behind Mavericks (fifth) and Lakers (sixth). The Lakers now play back to back against the Clippers… and the Blazers, in Portland. In principle without LeBron James in either game. A gigantic chance to get out of the play-in zone and send the champion to purgatory. Damian Lillard scored 32 points and distributed 9 assists without forcing the machine, and from the bench Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and 18 with 13 rebounds Enes Kanter. On the Cavs, 18 + 8 from Kevin Love (but a -45 on the court) and first minutes in the Cavs jersey for Anderson Varejao since February 10, 2016. The Brazilian missed all four of his shots and finished with a point and 6 rebounds.

Morant beats Edwards in Minnesota

The Grizzlies (33-32 now) have almost, almost closed the ticket for play in (three and a half games margin) and They push for eighth place (half a game over the Warriors). It is not irrelevant: the eighth can allow a defeat and would have a home court factor in the second game of play in. The ninth has to win two games without failure to be in the playoffs. The Tennesseans needed to win in Minneapolis and they did it … by the hair. It was a great game with a lot of young talent on the court and a heart attack finish: 135-139 for Jenkins’ men, who have lost many games on the wire but this time they held out against Wolves (20-46) who are not a sweet tooth for their rivals in this final stretch of the season.

Young talent: Ja Morant, hours after establishing himself as a top 5 point guard in the NBA, added 37 points, 10 assists and five points when his team trailed 128-127, an advantage for the Wolves after a long time in tow and with less than three minutes to go. Anthony Edwards, who is signing a spectacular season finale, worthy of Rookie of the Year even if he takes the award (deservedly) LaMelo Ball, added 42 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists with a 17/22 shooting and 8/9 in triples. Your superstar ceiling is getting clearer. Key to the Grizzlies was the appearance of their two excellent rookies, stolen from picks 35 and 30: Xavier Tillman (11 points and 9 rebounds) and the brilliant Desmond Bane: 22 points, 4 triples… and seven points with two triples in the last minute, including the free throw that left Wolves without a tie in the last possession in which Towns added 22 points, Russell 22 with 14 assists and the two Spaniards were substitutes. Juancho Hernangómez finished with 11 points and 3 rebounds and Ricky did not score in the game and contributed 2 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 17 minutes.