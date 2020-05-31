They started in Hong Kong and Singapore in April. Korea and China followed in May. Now we see them in Spain. Regrowths in the coronavirus «may come anytime, immediately », remembers the virologist Margarita del Val making history of other great epidemics. And, like her, the WHO message.

“We must be aware of the fact that the disease can jump at any time,” warned the executive of the organization Mile Ryan last Tuesday, referring to the de-escalation of movement restrictions and social encounter in different countries. , after containing their numbers of infections and deaths from COVID-19.

The reopening of the activity is becoming a macroexperiment on transmissibility of the new coronavirus, from which some conclusions are already being drawn: contagion is much more likely indoors, with lasting physical proximity and speaking. Temperature can also be a factor to consider. That’s where infections in meat factories come into play.

The striking case of meat plants

The United States, a meat-loving country, as Emilio Doménech recalls here, registers a striking number of infections in meat processing plants. So much so that several experts have stopped to analyze the phenomenon, which has also occurred in Spain on time.

In early May, about twenty states had reported COVID-19 cases among US workers at 115 meat and poultry processing facilities. Among approximately 130,000 workers at these facilities, 4,913 infections and 20 deaths.

“Factors that potentially affect the risk of infection include difficulties with physical distancing and hygiene in the workplace and crowded living and transportation conditions, “say the authors of this observational work published by the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In Binéfar or Lleida, the cases registered in Spain are far from the dimensions of the American phenomenon. But they account for a type of place where ideal conditions can exist.

«Cold environments that facilitate the survival of the virus. The viability of SARS-CoV-2 is compromised from 30 degrees and the working environment in these factories is always below«, Explains Antonio Figueras, Research Professor at the CSIC in Vigo in Madridmasd. But there is more.

Birthdays, discos and supercontagios

It is not the same to gather 10 as 20 people. Neither is being at home the same as sharing space with 5,000. These are the own figures of places where there have been local outbreaks on birthdays in Spain and on party nights in Korea.

In the case of birthdays, and as far as it has been known, the celebrations have had place in closed spaces where a greater number of people has been concentrated than allowed in each phase. The limit is given by the ability to complicate the tracking of people against a virus that we know that, in general, its basic reproduction rate is between R0 = 2.5 and 3.

In the Korean case, it is striking how in just two days, fifty contagions emerged from a single case. A young man who goes out partying without symptoms and who visits several discotheques or clubs that congregate, in total, more than 5,000 people, already contacted by the Seoul City Council.

From number R0 to number K

There, as important as the number R0 is the number K. The one that expresses how contagions are grouped and if they do so in the form of super-contagions. It is not that there is so much a supercontager, as there is a person with a certain viral load (maximum in the first days, even without symptoms) plus a social context that allows the virus to expand in that focus in a more or less explosive way.

The only good thing about super-tags is that they make it easier for the virus to enter the dead route if there is an efficient tracking system.

What is the minimum amount of virus to inhale to allow infection with SARS-CoV-2? We still don’t know exactly. But it does not seem irrelevant to get together with the respiratory droplets of someone particularly loaded with viruses.

The phenomenon, described by James Lloyd-Smith (UCLA) in Nature in 2005, allows us to measure how uniformly the epidemic progresses. As Monica G. Salomone recalls in Sinc, the most extreme case identified is that of patient 31 from South Korea. He had attended several religious meetings in February and in a few days more than 5,000 contagions were recorded in the town of Daegu.

For researchers, the key to supercontacts in the advance of this pandemic fits with good news: there are times when the propagation goes into the dead end. Many contagions at once, well evident and more easily located and isolable.

The first works that point out that in order to short-circuit this pandemic it is crucial to focus on supercontamination are mathematical models. Adam Kucharski (London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine) concluded (not in a scientific article) that the number of infections generated by each infected person is highly variable:

A few infect many, and many – most – very few or even no one. They estimate that 10% of cases are responsible for 80% of transmission.

The role of collective transport

Japan passes for being an island full of icons: from its already pre-endemic face masks in the cities to the crowded subways and trains. Is it possible that sprouts in Japan are not being associated with public transport?

Denis Normille reflections in Science on the Japanese case, after which his alarm state was raised on May 25 (the 14 was partially lifted). There the majority of COVID-19 spikes have been linked to karaoke bars and gyms. Nothing on the subway.

Hitoshi Oshitani, a virologist and public health expert at Tohoku University believes that passengers generally they travel alone, wearing a mask and, above all, they don’t speak. “An infected person can infect others in that environment, but it is rare,” he says. “Japan would have seen large outbreaks linked to trains if transmission of the virus in its air were possible.”

Some works without review highlight that 34% of the initial contagions in China occurred in transport, but among the outbreaks in present-day Japan, none are linked to the metro or train.

China, meanwhile, has seen several of the initial outbreaks linked to transport. This preliminary work from the universities of Qinghua, Ninjing and Hong Kong quantified slightly more than a third of contagions in transport, although the number of people affected in each one was quite less than that given in restaurants or closed shops.

Back to Dr. Lloyd-Smith, this year he has devoted part of his research to observing how far the air that we exhale It can spread to other people, in case we have SARS-CoV-2 in our throat.

Basically, he did an experiment that showed how someone’s respiratory sprays can get floating up to 3 hours. But every minute that passes they lose infectious capacity. Microdroplets also fall on surfaces, where they were found to hold up relatively well on plastics and steel, and far worse on copper.

People with masks in the subway of a Chinese city | Shutterstock

All this, of course, in laboratory measurements, which do not correspond to the real life of the common contagious and susceptible. Elements like ventilation of a place seem relevant, because they can disperse droplets or aerosols.

The outside seems like a much safer place, where in China (outside of the Hubei focus), no contagion groups have been reported from encounters abroad. Pulling the thread of the majority of cases, we see how shoots and sprouts maintain the pattern of crowded and closed spaces, with high social interaction.

Specifically, in Japan, the team of Dr. Hiroshi Nishimura has put a number to the possibilities of contagion: 19 times more likely inside than outside, according to 110 cases from 11 groups.

Is this situation being an ally in the northern hemisphere, where summer will start in four weeks? Life abroad has been the traditional enemy of the spread of seasonal viruses, such as the flu or colds. It remains to be seen if the SARS-CoV-2 will give a truce as the heat takes us away from closed spaces.