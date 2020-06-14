AUKEY’s Sprint Wireless 8000 is a Power Bank with excellent features and performance at a very competitive price. With a Simple and elegant design with the ability to charge up to four devices at the same time it becomes a fantastic ally when traveling or moving to areas where connection to a charging point is unlikely.

The first thing that draws attention to this Power Bank is the design. We could even say the absence of it, in the best sense. In terms of size It measures pretty much the same as an iPhone 11 Pro and has a similar weight (198g), although its thickness is approximately double. The matte plastic finish gives it a sleek, understated and durable look. At the top we find a charge indicator light with four small LEDs with which we can check the battery status during charging or at any time.

AUKEY offers several Power Banks in its catalog, several of them with a capacity well above 8000mAh that this model is capable of supplying, but for me this has an important advantage: wireless charging.

For me a Power Bank comes into play when I have no other way to charge my iPhone, that is, I do not have any plug nearby. This is a situation that, in general, usually occurs when I am traveling and I use the telephone a lot for photos, videos, maps, translators, etc. In this context, in which I try to move as light as possible, being able to charge my iPhone without the need for intermediary cables is a great advantage. What’s more, I don’t even need a table or where to support the two devices, I just put them together in my pocket or bag or suitcase and after a while I find the iPhone charged.

Two iPhone 11 Pro or iPad Pro from 0 to 100%

At the connection level, this Power Bank has four: two USB-A output ports, one micro-USB input port, and one USB-C input and output port. We can charge the Power Bank through the Micro-USB connection at 5V / 2A or through the USB-C at 5V / 2A or 9V / 2A. Then we can use USB-C at 5V / 3A, 9V / 2A or 12V / 1.5A, USB with adaptive charging at 5V / 2.4A or USB with Quick Charge 3.0 at 5V-6V / 3A, 6V-9V / 2A or 9V-12V / 1.5A to charge our devices.

AUKEY External Wireless Battery with 18W PD, USB C 8000mAh Portable Wireless Charger, External USB C Battery with QC 3.0, Wireless Charging compatible with iPhone XS / XR, the new AirPods, Samsung

The charging speed of this Power Bank is quite standard. Considering that the maximum power for wireless charging is limited to 5W, in one hour we will obtain approximately a 40% charge. Via cable, where the output power is 18W, the speed will be much higher, reaching 80% in one hour of charging.

The battery capacity, with its 8000mAh, is capable of fully recharge two iPhone 11 Pro or iPad Pro. Very interesting figures for a device of this size. And they can certainly get us out of a hurry in more than one circumstance.

The balanced combination of a clean and simple design, a low price, a fairly generous charging capacity and a remarkably high charging speed make the Sprint Wireless 8000 a power bank to consider.

This product has been assigned for testing by AUKEY. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.

