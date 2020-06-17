By Steve Keating

Jun 17 (.) – 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman, who narrowly escaped a tough penalty last year for missing three anti-doping controls, was provisionally suspended Wednesday and may not go to the Olympics. from Tokyo in 2021 for once again breaking the rules on his whereabouts.

The American sprinter revealed the news on Twitter, but assured that anti-doping authorities did not follow the correct procedure when he was unable to agree with them after leaving to do some Christmas shopping on December 9, 2019, at a time when he said he would be in House.

.s Integrity Unit (AIU) later confirmed the sanction, while making public a lengthy rebuttal to Coleman’s objections.

If an athlete does not adequately report their whereabouts three times or is not present at the appointed time within a 12-month period, the sanction can be a suspension of between one and two years.

Coleman, who also won silver in the 100 meters and 4×100 relay at the 2017 World Cups, got rid of the suspension last year, when the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dropped the charges after receiving advice from the Agency. World Anti-Doping (WADA) on how to calculate the 12-month window for three failed tests.

The sprinter later demanded an apology from USADA, but two of those absences have now been combined with the last one, and this time, after spending six months securing his stance, the AIU expects a sanction to come.

Coleman, who also participated in the US gold in the 4×100 relay of the 2019 Doha World Cups, acknowledged that his absence will count as the third in a space of 12 months, but stated that he is only willing to take responsibility for a lack, at the same time who accused anti-doping officers of cheating on him.

« Don’t tell me that I ‘missed’ a test if they sneak up to my door (they parked outside the gate and passed by … there’s no record of anyone coming to my house) without my consent, » he said. .

« I have never and will never use supplements or drugs to improve performance. I am willing to undergo drug tests every day for the rest of my career to prove my innocence, » he added.

(Report by Steve Keating in Toronto and Mitch Phillips in London; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)