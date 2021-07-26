Sprint races must be on specific circuits

The F1 staged its first 100-kilometer sprint race at the British Grand Prix, as part of a change in weekend format that will take place at two other events this year.

Fans attending the circuit had three days of competitive action as qualifying moved to Friday and the sprint race took place on Saturday to set up the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The response to the first sprint race was mixed, the highlight being the first lap, when Fernando Alonso rallied five positions.

F1 has always made it clear that the sprint races in 2021 – planned for Monza and one other circuit in addition to Silverstone – are a test of the format that could be expanded for next year should they prove successful.

Ross Brawn, F1’s sporting director, said before the sprint race’s debut that it could be used in up to half a dozen races in the future.

SeidlMcLaren boss said it was “too early to say” what would be the maximum number of sprint tests in a season, but that it should only be used on certain circuits and cannot become a standard in the future.

“It’s good that we have these tests now this year for three weekends,” Seidl said. “I think it’s good to also take our time together with the fans and our partners and all the teams, with Formula 1, with the FIA, to analyze exactly how this weekend was and then draw conclusions based on that.”

“I think it’s just an initial vision, I think it’s a good idea to only use it for specific events and tracks for a different format.”

“I don’t see, for example, that it is the standard for all weekends.”

The change in format has meant an additional challenge for the teams, as they have had to leave the cars under parc fermé after a single practice session on Friday morning before qualifying.

Teams were also able to freely choose the starting tire for Sunday’s race, a rule that will apply to all races next year, resulting in all but one driver using medium tires on the first stint. .

Seidl felt that the first sprint racing weekend went as expected, and that Saturday’s race gave some signs of what followed on Sunday for McLaren in their fight against Ferrari, led by Charles Leclerc.

“I would say the weekend turned out in terms of strategy and tires as we had anticipated,” said Seidl. “The sprint race at the end gave a good picture of where everyone has been in terms of race pace.”

“It was obvious to see that Charles was already very strong and we couldn’t beat him (Saturday) and the same thing happened again (Sunday).”

“I would say that there are no big surprises or big learnings from the sprint race that have changed anything for today’s race (for Sunday).”