Sprint race must be held for select events

The F1 tested a 17-lap, 100-kilometer sprint race on Saturday at Silverstone to determine the grid for Sunday’s British GP, where Red Bull’s Max Verstappen beat out the duo of Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to get pole position.

Even if Wolff told Britain’s Channel 4 immediately after that he felt that “pole should be for qualifying and not for (the winner of) the sprint race”, later saying that the sprint was “a good complement”.

However, he also believes that it should not be a regular element of a racing weekend, as it created “too much randomness”.

“I think it’s entertaining for the crowd on the track,” Wolff said.

“An outing is always interesting and good content. And obviously it was fun to see (Fernando) Alonso. So I think, overall, it’s a good complement.”

“I don’t see it in all races. I think there is too much randomness,” he clarified.

“If you see that ‘Checo’ (Pérez) doing a spin and then leaving, the last one is not the place where Sergio Pérez should be, and therefore for him, obviously, he could play against you if you are one of the first “.

“So there is too much chance, but I think if the next ones go like this, I think it has a place on the calendar in a limited way.

Toto Wolff, boss of Mercedes AMG.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

He added: “I am not in favor of experimenting live. But this one is not hugely controversial. I am totally against inverted grills. It is simply false.”

“But here, everyone started from the right positions.”

“I think qualifying was yesterday (Friday) and qualifying should also be called qualifying, and not the sprint race.”

“But this is really a detail. I think it was a bit boring towards the end. But until then I would say it has merit.”

“I think if it’s some kind of Grand Slam for a couple or a few races, I think it’s good, because there is real entertainment on Saturday.”

“Friday night is prime time, Saturday night is prime time, and obviously the Grand Prix (Sunday).”

“I agree that FP2 on Saturday morning is a bit random. But it is necessary to have a session with long runs and because you do not know the fuels, the weight of the fuel, the results are really irrelevant. Only the team do it. knows”.

“So I think we can adjust the format a bit. But fundamentally, I think if we do five races like this, I’m in favor. Maybe four is the right amount, not five.”

Lastly, Wolff also doesn’t feel like the sprint race has potentially spoiled Sunday’s main event by revealing that winner Verstappen and Red Bull have a stronger race package than Hamilton and Mercedes, even if Hamilton admitted Saturday that there was “nothing what I could do “to beat the Dutchman.

Gallery: The best photos from the F1 sprint race at Silverstone

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Race start Sprint, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Race start Sprint, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Race start Sprint, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Race start Sprint, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fans

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Fans

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fans

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Race start Sprint, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fans

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

El Safety Car

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, George Russell, Williams FW43B, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Top three places in the Sprint race: third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, First place Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Fans

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sprint race second place, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The truck of the victory lap of the Sprint race travels the circuit

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Second place in the Sprint race, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, pit board

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, pit board

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sprint race first-place fists Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and second-place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images