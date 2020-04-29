Due to the current situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Springer Nature publisher has decided enable the free download of almost 500 books that will be available from the Springer Link platform until the end of July.

Although the vast majority of books are in English, and a few in German, you can never deny the value of a vast library available completely free of charge even for a limited time, especially since you can keep the ebook forever once downloaded.

Ebooks that usually cost about 40 euros, now free

The price of one of these books on Amazon Spain

Most of these e-books they have physical versions in soft and hard cover that exceed 50 and up to 100 euros, while the versions for Kindle and other readers are around 40-50 euros.

You can find all the free downloads from this link that filters the search to offer only the free texts of the Covid-19 package that is offered for a limited time. There too you can filter by discipline.

The same book, free at Springer

In total there are 473 results, 407 books in English and 66 in German. Of these, 50 are on computer science, a subject that covers programming techniques, programming languages, compilers, interpreters, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and data analysis.

Within the page of each book you can find links of Download both in PDF and EPUB format. You can even directly download only the chapters that interest you or search within the book.

Track | CSIC PhD Network

Share



Springer has enabled the free download of almost 500 books that usually cost up to 100 euros, including 50 on programming