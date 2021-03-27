Spring queen! Danna Paola surprises with new photos | Instagram

The mexican singer Danna Paola there is no day that does not surprise us, because she never stops working and through her social networks she keeps everyone aware of her daily life, such is the case yesterday when she shared her new collaboration.

Danna Paola is one of the most popular singers and actresses for several years, her career has been full of achievements since she was just a little girl, because she managed to conquer with her charm and since then she has spent her life completely dedicated to her Musical and acting career, however, it was precisely since her participation in the series “Elite” and the launch of her song “Oye, Pablo” that the famous one has accumulated more followers than ever.

Thus becoming the favorite of many young people who today consider her an example to follow for her incredible professionalism.

It may interest you: Danna Paola returns to dubbing for a Disney + movie

And it is that contrary to what usually happens in many cases of child actors, in which they grow up without control of their actions and end badly, Danna always knew how to handle herself, because her passion for what she did was so great that she never left the screens or put aside the music.

It is for that reason that it is not surprising that the interpreter of “Calla tú” She managed to stay current and in the public’s taste for so long and without a doubt the young woman has done what very few before, lead an admirable life and continue to meet higher and higher work goals.

Thanks to this, Danna has gained so many followers on social networks, as her fans admire her and this has made her a perfect spokesperson and representative of international brands, in addition to her charismatic personality and unmatched beauty, they have opened the doors for her as an influencer.

In fact it recently became the face of a jewelry campaign Pandora that she herself has shared on their respective social networks, since it is something that makes her proud and her followers have undoubtedly loved her look in the photographs she showed.

In them the singer wore a modern outfit that combined pants with a completely transparent tulle dress.

The colors of nature make me feel joy for life. With Pandora’s new Garden collection, with its beautiful flowers, abundant trees and strikingly blue skies, you can add that color to your days, “the actress wrote in the publication.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It is worth mentioning that the campaign is from the spring collection of the brand and for that reason they decided to wear clothes in pastel tones, colors that the famous one favors a lot, she has more hands full of jewelry and on her head she wears a kind of crown decorated with flowers, this has made her earn comparisons with a princess, in addition to her blonde hair making her look similar to the Rapunzel character whom she voiced in the movie “Tangled.”

As expected, the young singer was quickly filled with reactions and compliments from her fans who couldn’t help but mention how beautiful the actress looked.

In fact, it seemed to many that it was one of the most beautiful photographs on her official Instagram account and highlighted how she is getting better and better at modeling, since although she has always dedicated herself to it, but today she looks much more confident and sure of herself.

It may interest you: Pink armpits, Bad Bunny dyes the same as Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus

The publication was shared yesterday and so far it has more than a million likes and endless comments from users of the famous social network of the little camera.

In the photograph we see the Mexican model the garment while surrounded by beautiful flowers and plants, so everyone assured that she was the true queen.