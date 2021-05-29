Spring grain sowing in Ukraine reaches 96%

KIEV (Reuters) – Farms have almost completed Ukraine’s spring grain planting, planting 7.2 million hectares, or 96% of the area expected for the season to May 27, data from the Ministry of Agriculture showed on Friday. .

The Economy Ministry has said that favorable weather could help Ukraine harvest at least 75 million tonnes of cereals this year, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020.

Agriculture Minister Roman Lyshchenko said this week that the country could harvest 100 million tons of grains and oilseeds in 2021.

The Agriculture Ministry noted that the total grain area is likely to reach 15.5 million hectares this year, including 7.6 million hectares of spring cereals.

(Report by Pavel Polityuk. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)