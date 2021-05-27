Spring Festival 2021! Are you ready?

Another event for today that you can surely enjoy. It is Thursday, the weekend is approaching and of course we are all happy because our parents and grandparents are fully vaccinated, however we must not lower our guard but the entertainment does excite us, even more because we know that nothing to be able to enjoy the events face to face as we used to do. Spring Festival 2021 is one of the many events that you cannot miss today, of course, digital. Are you ready? We tell you all the details of how you can enter this event here in Music News!

Well, the event is called Spring Festival 2021 and REAL, you are going to love it. It will take place today, May 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and of course it is digital.

In the review of the event, they mention that although the pandemic has stabilized relatively, the reality is that they did not want to take risks and preferred to carry out logistics digitally, for a remote event. This same event took place last year in February before the pandemic, however unlike February 2020, in this year, Spring Festival 2021, it will not only have a single date.

In fact, a selection of performances by some artists, students and alumni was prepared and they decided to record their performances in advance, performances that will be launched accompanied by an interviewer or an artist.

These broadcasts can be seen on the Microfusa channel on twitch.tv at 8:30 p.m. depending on the time you are.

It will be presenting, La Prenda Roja, Carlos Cuenca, Kreddo, Mind, AB Zipper, Fatamorgana, Carlos Castelló, Gonzalo and Pau, Julen and Wllace and Ludmilla. Among many others.

You can get more information and register here; https://www.eventbrite.es/e/entradas-spring-festival-2021-mind-157012742339?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch