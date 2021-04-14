Spring elegance, Maribel Guardia unbuttons her dress | INSTAGRAM

Like a white dove, the beautiful and super charismatic Maribel Guardia was seen in her latest publication of Instagram, looking phenomenal in a fresh white dress, while giving that flirtatious touch that she was missing, by unbuttoning a button.

Keeping his millions of fans happy in the social media, yesterday afternoon, the spectacular Costa Rican He decided to leave a button undone, to show his beautiful front attributes a bit, thus making his loyal audience fall in love.

It is a comfortable dress, from an exclusive clothing brand, in white, which was made with the intention of not showing, other than the skin of the legs, due to the length of the skirt, however, Maribel He decided to give it that flirtatious touch that he needed, by carrying it in a way that was a little more attractive to the eye.

From her extensive garden, posing in her favorite spot in recent weeks, she was also seen singer, while complementing her fabulous long-sleeved spring outfit with black stilettos with gold studs, this gorgeous pair of heels does nothing but tone her awesome legs.

Combining perfectly with the belt he placed on his dress In order to fit her outlined silhouette, to which she also placed a beautiful gold heart buckle in the same way, in addition, there is the detail that many like, for this occasion the charismatic driver decided to place her straight black hair in a high ponytail , giving it that jovial touch that represents it so much.

There is no doubt that elegance when dressing is something that represents Guardia very well, because on countless occasions we have seen her stand out with the most splendid outfits, whatever the occasion.

It was in this way that he immediately captivated and delighted the gaze of the millions of followers he has, at least on Instagram, in addition, as is his custom, he left a beautiful text as a reflection for all those who have seen the charming image .

“Your mind believes everything you tell it, talk about abundance, talk about integrity, talk about wealth, love and faith” was the wording that the Televisa collaborator placed in her caption, to which thousands thanked her for her message.

The publication has gathered in a few hours more than 20 thousand likes, and a large number of comments that flatter the impressive physique of the also model.