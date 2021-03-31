Spring baby boom! These are the newborns of the famous

The celebrity baby boom has been a cause for excitement in the last month. Now that their babies are born, we can’t control our cuteness.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their daughter Daisy through the Unicef ​​Instagram account, which being a non-profit organization for which they are goodwill ambassadors, they took the opportunity to request donations that benefit the birth of less favored children.

Katy Perry is an all-terrain mom

Although Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn became parents on September 1, they continue to wear the same smile as the day they met her. During their walks, everything seems to be just like in the movies, we can’t wait to see the songs that Ed will write for his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn!

Emily Ratajkowski is caught after giving birth

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became dads in September too! On the 23rd of that month, Zayn was fortunate to cut the umbilical cord of little Khai, who was born on Gigi’s family ranch in Pennsylvania, after 14 hours of childbirth.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik proudly stroll with their baby

Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund welcomed their son Rhodes Robert Hedlund on December 27. In the first photograph that Emma shared on Instagram with her newborn, she thanked 2020 for “having done one thing well”

Emma Roberts gives styling lessons with her pregnancy

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco have shared some photos of the birth of their baby on February 15. The couple are really enjoying their time as parents, for which they prepared with enough purchases.

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting a baby

On March 13, Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary also welcomed their first baby. Although they have not published photographs of the little girl, she is surely absolutely beautiful.

Emma Stone is ready to receive her first baby

Model Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their son just one day later, on March 14. Less than a week away, Karlie already seems to have gotten used to her new role as mom.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are now parents of a healthy and strong baby

The digital influencer Chiara Ferragni and her husband Fedez have had the joy of being parents twice this March 23, when their daughter Vittoria came into the world. Since then, they have shared touching moments as a family, together with their son Leo.

Pippa Middleton takes her newborn baby for a stroller

Instagram via The Grosby Group

A day later, Mae James Blair was born, the third daughter of Hilary Duff, who along with her children Banks and Luca, received the little girl in a water birth in which her husband Matthew Koma accompanied her.