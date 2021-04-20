Spread the word, save a life



Vaccines have reached those who remain confined to their home. In the photo, Sarah Butler, 108, received the Covid-19 vaccine on April 6.

Photo: Michael Appleton / NYC Mayoral Office

By: Dr. Dave A. Chokshi April 20, 2021

Vaccination centers are one of the happiest places on earth right now. Last month, while volunteering at one of the Department of Health’s vaccination centers in Queens, I was able to see firsthand the excitement of New Yorkers after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Some people brought their family members so they could all get vaccinated together and support each other. Others danced a bit after receiving the vaccine. And so many people were taking selfies that our staff created a special place in the recovery area for everyone to take photos with the perfect lighting and background.

Seeing the excitement around vaccination is inspiring. It’s our bet on hope – that New York City will win the battle against COVID-19 and recover. To date, about 3 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and we have broken the record of 110,000 doses administered in a single day. With increased supplies, we are on our way to 5 million fully vaccinated New Yorkers by the end of June.

I need your help to reach this goal. Take it as a “medical order!”

If you are already vaccinated, I invite you to share your story with your loved ones, friends and neighbors. Why did you decide to get vaccinated? Who were you planning to finally visit or what vacation plans were you planning? If at first you weren’t sure about getting vaccinated, what made you change your mind? How did the vaccine go, what was your personal experience?

Since the vaccination days began, the Health Department has facilitated dozens of community conversations about vaccines with community groups, faith leaders and local health care providers throughout the city. We’ve talked about misperceptions and fears around vaccines, how they were developed, their safety, and side effects. Communicating these science-based messages has been particularly important these days, in helping to understand the news surrounding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

These conversations are important to help clarify the doubts of New Yorkers. But there is no more powerful platform than New Yorkers hearing directly from people they already know and trust.

Whether it’s through social media or interpersonal conversations, your story is vital in our efforts to keep our city safe. We must spread the public health message faster than the virus itself.

Everyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with more and more appointments being opened almost every day. You can visit nyc.gov/VaccineFinder or call 877-829-4692 to make an appointment. We now have more than 600 centers available in the vaccine finder. These include vaccination centers, community clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies. We are serving the people where they live, the communities most in need of the vaccine, and to date 99% of New Yorkers live within a mile of a vaccination center.

Vaccines save lives. They protect us from contracting the virus, and in particular from developing a serious illness or dying. The risk of serious side effects is extremely small. Some side effects include arm pain, fever, or headache. But based on what I have observed in our clinics, the most common reaction after receiving the vaccine is happy tears.

So, make your appointment and let’s continue talking about the COVID-19 vaccine. In New York City, the spring airs are upon us, the arts and Broadway are already making a comeback, Coney Island reopens, and the Open Streets Initiative takes effect so New Yorkers can socialize with their friends and neighbors. If we do this right, we can create a vaccination “snowball effect” as the warmer months roll in.

-Dr. Chokshi is the New York City Health Commissioner