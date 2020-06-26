A former manager at the San Antonio branch reported that the owner expected the cooks to kill the rats without taking any action on their part.

By: Web Writing

SAN ANTONIO.- The disturbing photographs of rats in a container with tomato sauce inside a branch of little Caesars It has caused the outrage and annoyance of a large number of Internet users.

The material was captured south of Saint Anthony in the United States and was released by a former manager of the aforementioned establishment.

Stephen Estrada, a pizzeria worker, noted that working in that kitchen was a horror.

« The rodents came down while we cooked, the company expected us to catch them and kill them, without any support, they took advantage of the fact that they were young, » said Estrada.

In addition, Stephen also commented that an employee once took a rat out of the sauce and planned to serve it to one of the customers.

During the past month of April, the health department suspended work on said property, however they reopened on June 2 after the owner carried out a pest control, installation of new walls, networks and new air conditioning units.