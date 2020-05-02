Despite isolation, it’s important to stay in touch with loved ones, and technology can be used to do that

Returning to the new normal will still take a few days, so it’s important to note that you must keep your mental health in good shape for the remainder of the quarantine by doing things you like, tidying up your space, setting routines, and filtering the information that reaches you through different channels.

At these times when we are being asked to stay home, change our routines and maintain mental and family balance is important, “advised Luis Miguel Sánchez Loyo, vice president of Isabel Ayuda para la Vida AC, an organization focused on skills development social and emotional for the lives of children and adolescents.

To promote mental health during the period of social isolation caused by the health crisis of COVID-19This organization, together with Facebook, Instagram and the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City, launched an initiative that makes various services and tools available to the public, as well as help lines so that people can face better this stage.

Clean, routines, rest from information and ask for help

One of the tips that this initiative shares through, precisely, Instagram and Facebook is to organize the space in which people live. “Clean your closet, your files, emails or photos from the computer. Take care of the plants. Take advantage of the time and do something that relaxes or occupies your mind ”, they recommend.

Another recommendation is to try to establish a routine: “Set a schedule for your activities. Create a routine of work and personal care. This will help you to spend the day in a more orderly and calm way, “he explains.

Furthermore, these organizations and companies stress the importance of filtering the information that comes through channels such as social networks. “Share positive stories. If you feel that listening to too much news makes you anxious, take a break ”, the recommendations point out.

Despite the isolation, it is important to keep in touch with loved ones, and technology can be used for that. “It also interacts with those who live in your home. Talk about how you feel and listen to others. This will help you feel accompanied ”, is exposed in the digital material of this campaign.

For those who experience symptoms such as anxiety and depression or who have thought about harming or committing suicide, they recommend asking a family member or specialist for help; They also make available the 911 help lines and the Citizen Council Security Line and Trust Chat: 55-5533-5533.

The importance of Face

The information handled by these organizations is aimed at families, adolescents, the elderly, and groups at higher risk of contagion from COVID-19,: In addition, the development of the councils also included the participation of UNICEF, who consulted with adolescents to ensure that the material is properly received and understood.

We have seen many people turn to Facebook and Instagram to stay connected to each other and find support during this period, ”Daniele Kleiner, Facebook’s wellness manager, said in a statement.

According to a study by the Kantar market research agency, 80% of Mexican families resort to Facebook to find ways to entertain and stay connected with others and with the world.

With information from Carlos Tomasini