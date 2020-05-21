With a sanitation program against COVID-19 a routine begins every morning in Brickell Key, to fumigate the surroundings of the buildings in an attempt to maintain cleanliness in the midst of this pandemic.

Priscilla Colón, a resident of Brickell Key, says that at 5:00 in the morning, two boys dressed in special costumes come out to spray the entire island. “And they started using highly chemical products in public outdoor spaces.”

According to Priscilla, some of the residents have suffered from health problems after spraying. “They are getting outbreaks on their skin. Adults have a lot of nausea, headaches, migraines, vomiting. “

That was the case with Cynthia Muñiz and her daughter, both residents of Brickell Key. “I thought I had the Covid or symptoms. I never thought anything was going on on the island.

Several neighbors we spoke with on the phone and preferred not to go on camera reported having had health problems and also some pets.

“I have a four-year-old dog, who on May 1 ended up sick, he was vomiting 18 times,” says Priscilla Colón.

The Brickell Key Master Association that manages the islands’ buildings responded by saying that they had initially used Virexplus which is even used in animal facilities. And then when they sold out on the market they started using Clorox.

“Clorox is toxic. Even though it is dry, in the sun, that is toxic, ”warns another resident of the area.

“What we are asking from the association is transparency, to be told. They say they are communicating but in reality they are not doing it, ”warns Colón.

Following complaints from neighbors, the Miami-Dade Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) confirmed that an investigation has begun.

“DERM received a complaint about the Brickell Key association and the use of chemicals, and is conducting an investigation into it.” DERM is expected to determine what type of product was used and whether it had contraindications.

.