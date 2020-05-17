Spraying or spraying the streets with disinfectant, as is done in some countries, does not serve to eliminate the new coronavirus and also poses a health risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Saturday.

In a document on surface cleaning and disinfection in response to the new coronavirus, the WHO explained that “spraying or spraying outdoor spaces, such as streets or markets, is not recommended to kill the virus causing Covid -19 or other pathogens, since the action of the disinfectant is nullified by dirt. “

“Even in the absence of organic matter, chemical spraying is unlikely to properly cover all surfaces for the contact time necessary to deactivate pathogens,” adds WHO.

“Furthermore, streets and sidewalks are not considered reservoirs of Covid-19 infection,” he adds, noting that “spraying disinfectant, even outdoors, can be dangerous to human health.”

The WHO emphasizes that “in no case is it recommended to spray people with disinfectant”, since this “could be physically and psychologically dangerous and would not reduce the ability of an infected person to spread the virus through droplets or by contact.”

Spraying chlorine or other toxic chemicals in people can, recalls the WHO, irritation to the eyes and skin, bronchospasm and have gastrointestinal effects.

The WHO also does not recommend systematic spraying of disinfectant indoors to eliminate the coronavirus.

According to the organization, a study shows that spraying inside buildings is ineffective if it is not done directly.

“If disinfectants are applied, it should be done with a cloth or a cloth with disinfectant,” recommends the organization.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which caused the pandemic that has caused more than 300,000 deaths worldwide since it appeared in late December in China, can perch on surfaces and objects, but at the moment there is no precise information on how long the virus continues to be infectious on different surfaces.

Some studies indicated that the virus can stay for several days on different types of surfaces, but the WHO stressed that the data on duration are still theoretical, as they were recorded under experimental conditions.

