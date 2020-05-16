Spray disinfectants outdoors Or in wide spaces indoors to try to kill the coronavirus, it can do more harm than good, the World Health Organization reported.

Further, spraying people is a very bad idea, the WHO said in an updated infection control notice.

WHO cited studies showing that trying to spray bleach or other chemicals in a wide area it is ineffective. The same is true for disinfection with ultraviolet light, the agency said.

The WHO statement coincides with the news published yesterday that the Mayor Miguel Hidalgo started an urban disinfection day through the use of large sanitizing drones that fly over the streets, especially in Polanco.

Send the word “HIGH” to start receiving our news alerts via WhatsApp

Even comments from people who have been surprised to have been “sprayed” in the street by these devices.

The case of Polanco is not the only one known in our country, that of Mérida, it was even made known by its municipal president, Renán Barrera and through the Twitter of the National Association of Mayors.

Although not specified what kind of substances have they dispersed these sanitizing drones, WHO stresses that “spraying disinfectants can cause eye risks, respiratory or skin irritation and the resulting health effects. “

In this line they pointed out that “neither spraying or spraying outdoor spaces, such as streets or markets, is recommended to kill the Covid-19 virus or other pathogens because the disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris and it is not possible to manually clean and remove all the organic matter from such spaces, “the agency concluded.

With information from CNN.