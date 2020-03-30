Stop wearing a face with spots, learn to clarify it yourself at home

March 30, 2020

A spotted face is something very common these days, since it has several causes such as hormonal changes and pregnancy, but the most common are the spots left by the sun, so we will show you how to make a mask with oatmeal to clarify the skin.

It is well known that oatmeal has great beneficial properties for the skin, in fact the mask that we will show you below will also help you to eliminate uncomfortable spots on the hands.

Oatmeal and lemon mask to lighten the skin

Ingredients

The juice of a lemon

½ tablespoon oatmeal

To start in a small container preferably of glass, we must add the oatmeal together with the lemon juice and mix well, until obtaining a homogeneous and uniform mixture.

Subsequently, we apply it to our face with the help of our hands in areas that we want to clarify and let it act for approximately 15 minutes, remember that you cannot expose this treatment to the sun because it can continue to stain the skin.

