Spotlight Initiative México and Ibero go against violence against women and girls

As of July and until the end of 2021, the Ibeoamerican University Mexico City joins the efforts of the Spotlight Mexico Initiative, a global project executed by the United Nations and funded by the European Union to transform the factors that reproduce and normalize violence against women and girls around the world.

Through the Directorate of Continuing Education (DEC), IBERO will give four diplomas, which will serve to train 600 institutional and civil society liaisons responsible for the design and operation of public policies around four strategic matters:

‘First contact care for women and girl victims’,

‘Reeducation for men generators of violence’,

‘Issuance, implementation and monitoring of protection measures’ and

‘Investigation of feminicide with a gender perspective and a human rights approach’.

Meet #Spotlight, initiative to prevent and eliminate #Feminicide in Mexico https://t.co/3qn2x8CNeF#AltoAlFeminicide #SpotlightMX pic.twitter.com/QQbHEDXiJ0 – UN-DH Mexico (@ONUDHmexico) June 15, 2019

In the first contact care diploma, guidelines will be provided to ensure that the performance before the report of an incident of violence against women and girls meet international standards. In it, the importance of local authorities and services is emphasized, as they are the closest to the victims, highlighting the Systems for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF), Security Secretaries and Justice Centers for Women.

Regarding re-education for men who generate violence, tools will be provided for the adoption and implementation of an approved model of intervention, which contributes to addressing the problem from a preventive approach and which recognizes the responsibility of said target population. The participation of local courts of justice, DIF, Instances of Women in the Federal Entities (IMEF), the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (CONAVIM) and Secretaries of Security is prioritized.

Regarding protection measures, the staff of the prosecutor’s offices, courts, civil society and preventive police will know the legal criteria and determining the risk that marks the life cycle of these mechanisms, as well as their importance to safeguard the integrity and rights of women and girl victims.

In terms of investigating femicide, the capacities of ministerial, expert and police personnel will be strengthened to ensure that all proceedings are carried out in accordance with the methodological criteria of a gender perspective and a human rights approach. This new application approach to forensic sciences is intended for specialized civil servants of the attorney general’s offices.

The training will be delivered through the online learning platform Brightspace and the Pulse app which, as it can be viewed on mobile devices and is free to download for DEC students – enrolled in one of its Life Long Learning (LLL) programs – will allow students to have access to resources, content, activities, evaluations and notifications ; as well as send tasks, comments and messages, directly from your cell phone.

The strategic use of cutting-edge technologies will allow students to be offered flexible and self-managed training, which adapts to their work responsibilities without any detriment to substantive learning.

Spotlight Mexico Initiative

In Mexico, the Spotlight Initiative is implemented by six agencies of the United Nations System, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UNWOMEN), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

For the Mexican case, Spotlight’s efforts are focused on three entities (State of Mexico, Guerrero and Chihuahua) and five municipalities (Naucalpan & Ecatepec, Chihuahua & Ciudad Juárez, as well as Chilpancingo), according to criteria of incidence and potential for the development of institutional capacities determined by the governmental counterparts, the European Union and the participating UN agencies.

Programmatically, the actions of the Spotlight Mexico Initiative serve six strategic pillars:

1. Legal and regulatory framework,

2. Institutional strengthening, both organic and budgetary,

3. Prevention and transformation of social norms through community work,

4. Guarantee of accessible and quality services for girls and women victims,

5. Statistical data and knowledge management, as well as

6. I work with civil society organizations.

Both the diplomas and the professionalization process respond to the objectives of pillars three and four as they seek the transmission and application of theoretical and practical knowledge that improve the response to violence against women and girls from the various nodes that make up the chain of justice, through the transformation of socio-cultural patterns that hinder the provision of these services.

As a last resort, It is intended that this training process allows students to be able not only to reflect on the causal factors of the phenomenon that affects Mexican women and girls, but on offering effective and evidence-based responses to a multidimensional problem, assuming their responsibilities and recognizing the importance of working in a coordinated manner for the benefit of the affected population.

asc