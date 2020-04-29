         Spotify’s Anchor now makes it easy to convert your group video calls into a podcast

Podcasts have become one of the most important content within SpotifyOne of the proofs of this was the acquisition that the company made in 2019 when they bought Anchor and Gimlet Media, a publishing platform and producer of podcasts respectively, for more than $ 300 million.

Anchor is one of the most popular publishing platforms in recent years, and a great option to host and distribute your podcast for free. And now, taking into account the current confinement situation and how common videoconferencing has become, Anchor launches a tool to convert those group video calls to a podcast automatically.

Support for Zoom, Skype, Google Meet and more

Now when you want to create a new episode from Anchor you will have the option to upload video files. Those video files can be from various chat platforms like Google Meet, Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, Twitch or Instagram Live.

Too it can be any .MP4 or .MOV file that you upload to the platform. The tool automatically converts video to audio ready for podcasting or segment editing within Anchor, with their respective editing options such as trimming, splitting, adding background music, pauses, or including sound effects and other voice recordings .

Anchor Podcast Editor

The most complex thing is to manage to record the video of your group chat in the first place, and you should bear in mind that cannot last more than three hours to be able to upload it in Anchor. However, the company offers links to the necessary documentation to record calls on each platform from this announcement.

When you’re ready to share your podcast, Anchor offers you the option to publish it directly on, of course, Spotify, but also on Apple Podcasts or any other podcast distribution platform you want to use.

