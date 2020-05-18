Few who use do not have a music app on their phone to listen to their favorite songs. A few years ago it was USB connected to the car, but mobile programs are much richer in content than these devices. But using them while driving is a huge risk so you must have an app teach you on the screen or just so as not to be distracted.

Spotify is one of those apps that are usually on the front line when you sit behind the wheel and the company knows it. So they are working on a new function called Car View which would be a kind of Car mode.

Car View, Spotify’s car mode is on the way

Something that all music applications have in common is that they cannot exist without their player. This is its base to function and it has to be clear and easy to use. If we stop to see what Spotify is like when you activate playback, it has everything you need to worry about what your headphones sound like.

But what worries you at other times is vision, and the phone can’t distract you. For those moments when you have to drive and want to listen to your favorite music, the Spotify Car View. It turns out that the company is working in a simple and compact way for you to use the application comfortably. You can easily navigate through the playlist and saved songs with a single touch and then playback will start.

If you have Android Auto or Apple Car you have something similar

Spotify’s Car View mode is in full swing, but for now if your mobile is compatible with the technology of your car you can use the corresponding app either Android Auto or Apple Car. In the case of Mountain View phones you can use this option whenever Bluetooth is activated with your car and worry about the rest. You just have to choose the music mode and select the tracks you want to listen to and if they call you on the phone, don’t worry, the screen will automatically switch to call mode and return to Spotify when you hang up.