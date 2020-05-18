Spotify is making many changes to its app that will soon reach the public. They are changes focused especially on the design section, something the company really needed to provide a better service. New features have arrived over time, but the visual appearance of the firm had not changed in a long time. It seems that the company has taken action on the matter and is trying new things like lto new position of your favorite songs at the start of the app.

This would be the new cover of Spotify

Spotify is one of those apps that is not missing on a smartphone. Everyone carries their music on mobile as long as they have data available, unless they have some downloaded just in case. Its interface has become a little out of date with the passing of the years and although it is very practical it never hurts to make changes that modify its appearance and make it more beautiful in addition to further improving its features.

In this case, it’s time to talk about a aesthetic change whereby you will have your favorite songs as soon as you open Spotify. The application itself will greet you when activating it and as you can see in the image you will have below some of the playlists or songs that you listen to the most. The greeting in question will be based on the time of day you know from your mobile, so you will find a ‘good morning’, ‘good afternoon’ or good night ’depending on the time of day.

Two other fields will follow, which will be ‘made for you ’ and populares popular playlists ’. The first will be based on the songs you listen to, but you can also find the odd podcast of those already circulating in the application. The second is based on the most popular styles heard by the users of the application, a perfect function for those who want to be fashionable.

On the other hand, this function can already be seen if you have the latest version of Spotify on your Apple device, so Android users will have to wait a while until this new redesign of the application arrives.