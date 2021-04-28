Spotify will increase the prices of its plans and this will cost!

Spotify will increase the prices of their plans and this will cost! | Unsplash

That’s right, the famous platform music Spotify has decided raise prices of their plans around the world and we will tell you how much it will cost now, so if you are one of the subscribers continue reading, because this should interest you.

Recently the platform music He spoke out for the increase in his plans for the remainder of the year and this has undoubtedly generated thousands of comments.

It is worth mentioning that the amount varies depending on the region in which the users are located, it is for that reason that you should review the budget for what will be sold on the most popular streaming music platform on the market.

In recent days Spotify subscribers have started receiving emails informing them of the changes, and these will affect student, duo and family plans in Europe and the UK, and family subscriptions in the US.

This is how within the United States, the family plan will increase from $ 14.99 to $ 15.99, while UK users will go from 4.99 to 5.99 pounds for Spotify Student and Duos from 12.99 to 13.99 pounds and the family plan, meanwhile , it will go from 14.99 to 16.99 pounds.

On the other hand, in Latin America, some plans have also increased their cost, especially the family one and in the case of Mexico it has not yet been confirmed, so it will probably keep the same price for the rest of the year.

It should be noted that the adjustments in the price of Spotify plans will only affect those who do not have the Premium service.

We offer a variety of subscription plans tailored to the needs of our users, and we occasionally update our prices to reflect local macroeconomic factors and meet market demands while offering unparalleled service, “said a Spotify spokesperson.

The music platform’s price increases come just months after the company revealed that it now has more than 150 million subscribers.

Despite this, Spotify still posted a loss of $ 150 million in the latest quarter, and median revenue per user was down 8 percent as well.

On the other hand, this program was launched on the European market on October 7, 2008, while its implementation in other countries took place throughout 2009.

It is available for Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Windows Phone, Symbian, iOS, Android operating systems.

It is worth mentioning that the Swedish-American company, which has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden and New York, the United States, has signed agreements with the record companies Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records and Warner Music, among others.

Something curious is that on November 21, 2019 they announced the first awards ceremony called Spotify Awards through Twitter and on March 9, 2020 the platform launched Radar Spain, its program of emerging artists.

As of December 2020, the company had 345 million monthly active users, including 155 million paying subscribers.

Which is an increase of 27 percent compared to the first nine months of 2019, positioning itself as one of the largest music streaming service providers in the world.

As you can see, Spotify pretty much established the model that shaped the current music streaming market and has tens of millions of paying subscribers more than the competition, not to mention of course the millions of users who are on the free plan.