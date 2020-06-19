Although for a time it was thought that it was losing relevance, in recent years, particularly in recent months, podcasts are one of the content formats that are attracting the most interest; for sample you have to see what you are doing Spotify.

We are talking about a market that is growing thanks to the taste of audiences, only for this year they were expected to represent income from over a billion dollars, according to a study by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PwC, and that was before the coronavirus effect.

Content with a lot of power

Definitely, Spotify It is one of the platforms that is putting more interest in podcasts, just yesterday the signing of an exclusivity agreement with Kim Kardashian West was announced, which has dramatically boosted the value of its shares, according to specialists cited by CNBC. Another example is the contract he has with one of the biggest podcasters in the world, Joe Rogan, whose content generated revenue of more than $ 30 million in 2019, according to estimates by Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes.

Well, all this comes up because a new agreement was announced on Thursday with a potential similar to these two, but with its own style that will surely connect with an important sector of the public. It turns out that the platform of Swedish origin signed an alliance with DC Comics, property of WarnerMedia.

This will allow the production of narrative programs about characters from the comics house and their main characters such as Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Joker and Harley Quinn, just for referring some of the most popular ones.

Thus, it is a great move by Spotify, because according to the available reports, the agreement enables you to produce, market, distribute and sell advertisements for podcasts created around DC Comics.

The alliance will also be good for WarnerMedia because it is undoubtedly a powerful exhibition window, remember that the platform has more than 163 million users And that, according to their latest financial report, they have identified that people are changing the way they listen to content, in fact they highlighted the engagement that podcasts generate.

The format that gains prominence

Spotify is certainly not the only one growing in this market. Neither will DC, since its main rival, Marvel It also has an exclusive podcast line, in this case with SiriusXM, owner of Pandora, the difference could be the type of public they are looking to reach and the scope of each service.

In this case the advantage could be for the Swedish, but it cannot be trusted since other companies are betting heavily on podcasts, Netflix In this format, he sees an important resource to reinforce the engagement of some of his productions and to increase awareness.

We can’t lose sight of what he does Manzana with its platforms and the interest of Amazon, that according to a Bloomberg report, he has allegedly spent several million dollars on a project to convert his unit Audible in a podcast leader.

All these options have the advantage of the weight of their brands behind their productions, however, they will seek to gain relevance in a highly competitive market. Currently, the main producers of podcasts globally are NPR with more than 142 million 280 thousand unique transmissions and downloads, followed by iHeartRadio (137 million 120 thousand), as well as PRX (67 million 490 thousand), New York Times (52 million 420 thousand) and for ESPN (44 million 240 thousand), according to data from Podtrac.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299