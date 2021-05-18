Spotify will automatically transcribe your podcasts very soon

Spotify unveiled some new accessibility features that will be coming to its iOS and Android apps in a few weeks. Among them, the most prominent is that will automatically transcribe podcasts hosted on the streaming service. In principle, this feature will only work with the original or exclusive episodes of the platform. But the goal is to extend it to all available shows.

According to the announcement, the transcripts will be accessible from the screen dedicated to each episode. Users will be able to read them from their smartphones, with or without the audio playing in the background. The lines of text will be accompanied by their corresponding timestamps, and tapping on them will play the podcast from those specific points.

“This is just the first step to the experience of podcast transcripts: our general ambition is to allow them on all Spotify podcasts,” they indicated from the company.

In this way, Spotify continues to strengthen the structure behind its podcast platform. Recently, the streaming service added the function of sharing timestamps, in order to generate conversations and enhance discussions.

More accessibility options in the Spotify apps for iOS and Android

Spotify applications for mobile devices will not only incorporate the option to automatically transcribe podcasts. They will also add more accessibility features, especially thinking of people with vision problems.

For this reason, the platform interface will present changes in the text format, color and dimension of the buttons. Another important addition will allow increase font size, through a slider.

This option will appear in the “Accessibility” section of the Spotify applications for iOS and Android; under the section “Text and screen size”, people they will be able to choose how big they want to see the letters on their mobile device. However, the service warns that if the font size is increased too much, there may be problems trying to interact with the interface.

That the most popular applications provide increasingly better tools for users with some type of disability, is always welcome. Spotify claims that it wants its product to be available “to everyone” and therefore sets its sights on a more inclusive experience for people who access the platform.

Read this too …