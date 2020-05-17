All Internet companies are working to keep the population informed of everything that is happening with the coronavirus. The attempts are not in vain and many are clear about what happens minute by minute thanks to these initiatives. But this has even reached applications that also have nothing to do with news of general interest such as the case of Spotify and its new news section.

Spotify informs you about the coronavirus

The world is going through a very delicate time with the current coronavirus pandemic. Everybody is looking for a way to stop it permanently. It may take time for that to happen, for the vaccine to be 100 percent effective, but for now the most important thing is to stay home.

The different technology companies in the world are working so that users can kill time during confinement, and listening to music is one of these methods. So Spotify is one of the most interesting options and now you will have more functions apart from the classic one of listening to music.

The firm wants to do its bit and it will do it in two ways: The first will be giving users on-screen information about the main news of the pandemic. The media chosen for this task are official and truthful, so no one will strain you a fake new if you want to catch up while listening to music. Spotify also offers some advertising space to governments and non-profit organizations for health information and public service announcements.

Spotify will raise money

The other function of Spotify that has released in its fight against COVID-19 is the new donation system. Through MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians among some of the leading companies, the fair wants to raise no less than 10 million dollars that will go to artists from around the world who need it. According to the firm, it says that “to play our role, we are working with a growing list of organizations that offer financial help to creators around the world to find ways to support our community.”