Spotify wants you to know the music you have downloaded to your device with this new design | Technology

Spotify’s plans to redesign its application are underway, now we know the new design that the application has prepared for the “Library” section.

Music streaming applications are on the rise, they are one of the most used services along with on-demand content. Spotify is, of all the applications, the best known and the one that has undergone the most changes throughout its existence.

The changes that it has undergone have been both in its business model and in terms of the design of its application. We are going to focus on the latter, although it is true that recently there was news that alarmed many users in Spain.

Popular music streaming service Spotify is updating its Android app. After this update, many users have found that the Spotify widget that allowed to play the content from the home screen was no longer available.

Yes, I am talking about the price increase in the different Spotify plans. This rise in prices came as news thanks to the fact that they were applied in most of Europe, but not in Spain. Although that does not free us from the rise in prices that was experienced in February of this year in the Iberian country. It is possible that with the arrival of HiFi audio the price will increase in all markets.

What concerns us today is the interface that Spotify will release shortly on mobile devices. This redesign adds multiple functionalities, including being able to select the content downloaded to the phone.. Of course, this feature will only be available to users who have a paid plan on Spotify; as they are the only ones who can download content to listen to it offline.

Although this is a very useful feature, it is not the only one. Users without a Spotify subscription will enjoy the new dynamic filters. This feature filters songs based on artist, album, playlist, or podcast. Actually, being able to select the downloaded content is included within these dynamic filters.

In addition, there are also new ways to organize the library. Spotify will allow to maintain an alphabetical order, by recent reproductions or by the name of the creators and the possibility of being able to fix up to four elements (lists, albums or podcasts) in the upper part to have them always at hand.

If you get lost with the technicalities and all you want is to buy a Bluetooth speaker, this shopping guide will be a must read for you.

Another interesting point is that the view will become a grid and, therefore, much more visual when exploring the content. The new design will arrive in a week to Android and iOS devices, the arrival will be made through an update of the application.