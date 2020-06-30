Rumors have been on the table for months: Spotify has worked alongside Musixmatch to offer lyrics in real time while we’re listening to songs. After months of testing, the company is finally launching into the first phase of rolling out this feature.

In this first phase Spotify activates lyrics in a total of 26 countries, as our colleagues from Xataka tell us. Taking into account that the service operates in a total of 76 countries, it is expected that it will end up reaching a good part of the rest, among which is Spain.

Musixmatch will put lyrics to Spotify songs

While there are third-party apps that allow us to overlay lyrics in real time on Spotify songs, the app did not have a native ability to do this. Thanks to the agreement with Musixmatch, Spotify is already starting to display song lyrics in real time.

Spain is not yet in the list of countries where this option has been activated. However, it is not ruled out that it ends up arriving in a second batch

The official launch will be announced tomorrow, but the option will be available starting today at 16:00 CEST. Unfortunately, Spain is not yet among the list of countries.

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Mexico

Peru

Bolivia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Guatemala

Honduras

India

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

The Savior

Uruguay

Vietnam

Philippines

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Taiwan

Singapore

Hong Kong

Not yet known when will the option arrive in other countries but, considering that Spotify operates a total of 76, it is expected that the function will end up arriving sooner rather than later.

This type of delay is due to topics related to the licenses of the songs themselves. For this function to land in a country, the legal framework surrounding the songs whose lyrics are shown must be well tied, which explains why it has not reached all countries at once.

