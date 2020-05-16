Although it was not clear exactly what had been the reason why he removed the song from the Puerto Rican, it was not long until he returned to the lists of the popular platform.

Bad Bunny fans can now listen to “Safaera” on Spotify again. It was temporarily unavailable due to a claim that a fragment of the song did not have the corresponding rights. Devil, what a Safaera… 🎶https: //t.co/agDZoEEjD5 – Spotify Mexico (@SpotifyMexico) May 16, 2020

The reggaeton fans’ celebration was not scarce, giving almost 10,000 likes to the ad, and with comments of all kinds, but the other thing that many celebrated was the announcement about the content of Escutia, after a tweet made the order.

We can confirm that the music in question has been removed from our service for violating the guidelines of the prohibited content because it is hate speech. You can learn more here https://t.co/zacs5Nn8Ss – Spotify Mexico (@SpotifyMexico) May 16, 2020

Escutia’s lyrics speak of rape, violence and misogyny, but the complaint was based in particular on the threat to the YouTuber, saying she even knows where she lives. That is why Spotify agreed with the complaint and said that it was indeed hate speech.

The song wouldn’t be new, but it ended up being the rapper’s goal. Yuya reported the death threats on her Instagram account, and even the young woman who made the request to Spotify also reported threats:

I did not know whether to do this but I am afraid. They are threatening me with death and I want it to be public that if something happens to me this person is investigated. pic.twitter.com/lstulGWi1a – Ana Luz (@analuzsaso) May 15, 2020

In a video posted online, Escutia even apologized to Yuya and detached herself from the threats both women have received.

