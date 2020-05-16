Although it was not clear exactly what had been the reason why he removed the song from the Puerto Rican, it was not long until he returned to the lists of the popular platform.

The reggaeton fans’ celebration was not scarce, giving almost 10,000 likes to the ad, and with comments of all kinds, but the other thing that many celebrated was the announcement about the content of Escutia, after a tweet made the order.

Escutia’s lyrics speak of rape, violence and misogyny, but the complaint was based in particular on the threat to the YouTuber, saying she even knows where she lives. That is why Spotify agreed with the complaint and said that it was indeed hate speech.

The song wouldn’t be new, but it ended up being the rapper’s goal. Yuya reported the death threats on her Instagram account, and even the young woman who made the request to Spotify also reported threats:

In a video posted online, Escutia even apologized to Yuya and detached herself from the threats both women have received.

.