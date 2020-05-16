Spotify deletes songs where Yuya is threatened | Instagram

The music platform Spotify decided remove from your catalog the songs of Johnny Escutia that were supposedly directed at youtuber Yuya, after the scandal that happened since yesterday on social networks.

Finally Spotify answered the thousands of requests of users on social networks where they asked to remove and do something against the rapper.

As you will remember, last night started going viral on Twitter thanks to the controversial lyrics of their songs where they promoted violence against women.

What else annoyed users It was that yesterday they removed the song Safaera by Bad Bunny but allowed those songs to be there, so many protested what was happening.

Johnny Escutia through his music promoted the f3minicid0 and even talked about hurting businesswoman and youtuber Yuya.

What a horror @SpotifyMexico Why don’t you remove the “music” of Johnny Escutia? And he doesn’t even give the option to report it, he literally has songs about pedophilia, violence, femicides and a quite explicit one where he says he wants to kill @yuyacst pic.twitter.com/fL2iO2CRt9 – Khaleesi in quarantine (@ LaKhaleesi_26)

May 15, 2020

How beautiful everything was when I did not know the disgust of Johnny Escutia’s music. The son of a bitch has songs about raping women. In addition to dedicating a song to Yuya where he practically threatens to rape her and then kill her. WHAT A SICK PERSON! – LA COMADRE (@LaComadree)

May 15, 2020

The platforms that received complaints were Spotify, Amazon Prime Music and YoutubeThey thought that they supported the music of a person who uses their songs to talk about hurting women.

Fortunately Spotify did not stand with its hands crossed and issued a statement through their social networks where they mentioned that they will not allow their platform to be a channel where such messages are shared and they deleted all their songs.

We can confirm that the music in question has been removed from our service for violating the guidelines of the prohibited content because it is a hate speech, “said the platform.

At the moment only this platform has spoken about it and has followed the requests of its users, so it is expected that the others will do the same, since millions of people are furious for that fact.

On the other hand, the youtuber still still does not show his posture regarding this worrying situation reported on social networks.

