Spotify removes 42 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience from its platform after recent controversy

Is Joe Rogan being censored?

Six months have passed since the commenter of UFC has its podcast on Spotify, and 42 episodes were removed from the digital platform.

The news was revealed by Digital Music News.

“There were some episodes that they don’t want on their platform, and I was like” Okay, never mind. “, He said Rogan in a recent episode. “But other than that, in terms of what I’m going to do in the future, the big test was having Alex Jones. Many people say, “They are telling Joe Rogan what he can and cannot do. They are not.

One of the attractions of the podcast of the commentator of UFC has been the diversity of his guests, although not everyone is delighted with some of the former host of Fear Factor, by controversial figures like Milo Yiannopoulos and the already mentioned Jones.

Is not that Rogan You need to be involved in controversy to cause controversy and gain the attention of the press.

Some high-profile employees in Spotify complained about the transphobic content of Rogan, who also provoked the ire of the transgender fighter Fallen Fox in the last weeks. It is no surprise that he has downplayed the fact, it is simply that his critics are wrong.

All this leaves the impression that it will not be the first or the last conflict of interest.