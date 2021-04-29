Spotify redesigns “Your Library” so you can find content faster

If you are a Spotify user, you know that it is not so easy to find content when you are in a hurry. Over the past few years, the library has received little improvement, but personal music and podcast collections have tended to increase in size. Now, the app is being updated with dynamic filters and better sorting tools so it’s easier than ever to find what you want to hear.

The truth is that the company has been very active in recent months. He recently released a new car player called «Car Thing«Announced the arrival of the voice command«Hey spotify»And, like Apple, he immersed himself in the world of paid podcasts. Now you say you know how important it is for users to quickly find what they are looking for and that is why they wanted to update your application.

In this sense, they have worked on a new version of «Your library«. The new functions, they say, will serve as much to find recent favorite content like that one you saved many years ago. It is a feature that is launched worldwide today, but that will reach users of applications for iOS and Android “in the coming weeks”.

Spotify launches new dynamic filters

New filters help you navigate your collection. You can choose from an albums, artists, podcast, or playlists. Also, if you are a Spotify subscriber, you can tap on the “Downloaded” filter to access your offline collection in one step.

Better sorting options

Spotify adds new sorting options so that, in addition to the filters mentioned above, you can easily find your music or podcast. You can sort your content alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name.

Your library, more organized

We all have our favorite charts, albums, or podcasts. Now you can pin them at the top of “Your Library” to make them easier to access. Just swipe right to show the “pin” option. Finally, a new grid view helps you sort content in a more visually appealing way, in the form of large lists or tiles.

