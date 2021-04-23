Spotify prepares its paid podcasts to share with Apple

A few days after Apple introduced its podcast subscription service, Spotify, it would be launching its own paid podcast system. The streaming music giant would adopt a slightly different proposal than the one from the apple company. Instead of charging a monthly fee, each content creator could set their own prices. In addition, unlike its competitor, it will not get a cut and it will not ask for commissions.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Spotify’s new podcast service would arrive as soon as next week, something that gives us to understand that the company has been working in this area for a long time and that, finally, it is ready enough to reach the public.

The new function would be available in the applications of Android and iOS. In case of Apple devices, Spotify would continue with its external payment system, in order to avoid giving a commission to the apple company. That is, the subscriptions would be charged on a website.

Spotify has not confirmed the rumors, but the company’s commercial director, Dawn Ostroff, believes that the opportunity in the audio segment is very important. “We believe there is room for everyone, given the scope and scale that this medium has become,” he says.

Spotify enters a market with fierce competition

The audio universe is constantly evolving and Spotify has a complex challenge. In recent years we have witnessed different phenomena that have given it more value. Free and varied content has dominated listeners for years, but the exclusive and quality seem to be taking more and more prominence.

Apple’s foray into the world of subscription podcasts only reaffirms what other players have been doing in recent months. Amazon, with its Audible service, offers a subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, in which the exclusive content is the differential.

Podimo, for its part, has sought to conquer the European market. The service rewards content creators with earnings from their podcasts. In addition, thanks to rounds of financing, it has managed to make an effort to get exclusive paid content.

While paid podcasts are only now coming to Spotify, the company has been making a monumental effort to stand out. Over the past few years you have spent more than $ 1 billion to gain leading companies and voices. Now it only remains to wait to find out who will triumph in the paid audio world.

