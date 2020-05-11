In the next meeting with friends or family that you organize at home, you can share the work of DJ on Spotify without giving up your mobile, tablet or computer to other people.

The key to this will be Group Sessions, a new Spotify feature available exclusively to premium users. With it, anyone can create a group session and invite other people to collaboratively control the music playing in the background.

The operation is quite simple. To invite a person to the session, the host only has to share with his guests a kind of QR code generated by the application itself. Once the process is complete, all participants in the session will be able to pause the playback, go to the next song and even add new tracks to the play queue.

The sessions will automatically end after one hour of inactivity, according to The Verge. At the moment, there is no limit to the number of people that can join the same session.

This new feature it is currently in beta phase. To enjoy it, it is necessary that all participants in the session are subscribed to Spotify Premium, the payment method of the service.

More than 130 million people use Spotify

Image: NeONBRAND.

Nowadays, Spotify has more than 130 million paid subscribers worldwide. Between the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, the number of people who paid to access Spotify increased by 32%, according to data published by the company along with the fiscal results corresponding to the first quarter of 2020.

The platform, on the other hand, is used by 286 million people every month (monthly active users). In this sense, the growth registered between the first quarter of 2019 and the same period of 2020 has been 31%.

