Spotify now lets you download music to the Apple Watch to listen to songs offline | Technology

One of the most desired functions by users has finally arrived on the Apple Watch. The platform already allows you to download music on the smart watch to be able to listen to the songs offline and without having the mobile nearby.

Music is a very important part of our life and there are many moments that we cannot conceive without the company of our favorite songs, such as going for a run, training or taking public transport.

Thanks to streaming music platforms we have access to a huge catalog of music in a simple way and within the reach of a click. Spotify is the clear reference in the market, and today it offers us an infinite number of functions to be able to enjoy our songs wherever and whenever we want.

Despite this, there was a function highly demanded by users that had not yet been satisfied. We talk about the possibility of downloading music on the smart watch, a very practical feature to listen to the songs on the smartwatch without the need for an internet connection or having the mobile phone nearby.

A few days ago we learned that Spotify has added the ability to listen to songs offline on Wear devices, and now the platform has just announced that it is now possible to download music on the Apple Watch.

In order to benefit from this new feature, you need to have a Spotify Premium account, because if you don’t have a payment plan, you don’t have the ability to download music on any device.

If you meet this requirement, Downloading playlists, albums and podcasts to your smart watch is very simple. To do this, select the content you want to have available on your smartwatch and, as you can see in the video a little above, an option to download on the Apple Watch will now appear. Select it and wait for the download to complete.

Do you want to buy an Apple Watch but can’t decide on any model? We compare them all so that you discover their strengths and weaknesses, and you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Then, When you enter Spotify from your Apple Watch you will see a new Downloads section. Touch it to play the content directly from your watch, without an internet connection and without your mobile phone.

At the time of writing this news we still did not see the button to download music on the Apple Watch. Since the feature was released today, you may not be able to use it yet, so be patient.