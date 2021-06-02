Spotify now lets you create a ‘musical birth chart’

Spotify launched a new personalized experience called ‘Only you’, which analyzes users’ tastes and playing habits to create playlists of songs and podcasts. Among other features, this tool create a “musical birth chart” which is based on the usage statistics of the platform.

‘Only You’ is now available to all Spotify users around the world through its applications for iOS and Android. It is a kind of “In summary”, but with some functions that are updated daily.

When entering ‘Solo Tú’, the streaming service shows a series of stories with different themes. There, Spotify users discover their “unique artist pair”, where performers who are commonly heard but who represent very different musical genres are paired. They can also “travel back in time”, depending on the release years of their favorite albums or songs. But, without a doubt, the most striking thing is the “musical horoscope”.

‘Solo Tú’ create your musical birth chart on Spotify

New Spotify Custom Experience Analyzes Playback Stats to Display what is the Sun Sign, Moon Sign and Rising Sign of each user. Obviously, we don’t really talk about astrology, but it is a fun way to study our listening habits.

The Sun Sign is the artist we have listened to the most in the last six months. The Moon Sign represents the most emotional performer in our history. Lastly, the Rising Sign is the singer or band that we discovered most recently.

Another novelty of ‘Solo Tú’ is that it allows us to create our “perfect dinner with friends”. Basically, we must choose three of our favorite artists to add them to the table. Spotify creates a playlist by mixing your works.

Finally, the platform also shows the “combinations of genres” that are personalized for each user and the “unique moments of the day”, with the songs listened to when getting up or before going to sleep.

All the ‘Only You’ stories can be viewed and shared on social media again. It is worth noting that some features such as the musical astrological chart and the perfect dinner with friends are updated daily. Thus, Spotify aims to reflect how the tastes and playback habits of the 350 million people who use its service to listen to music and podcasts change (or not).

‘Fusion’, the novelty to unite the musical tastes of friends

Another feature coming to Spotify is ‘Fusion’. Through this feature, a user of the platform can invite a friend to merge your musical tastes within a single playlist. This new option is available in the ‘Only You’ section, in the ‘Made for two’ section.

