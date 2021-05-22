Spotify now allows you to download songs on the Apple Watch

Starting today, users of Apple smart watches will have the full potential offered by the Spotify music streaming application. And the music streaming service has finally updated its Apple Watch application to add the long-awaited ability to download songs, playlists, albums and podcasts on your wrist, offering a real playback without connection or the need to carry your mobile phone above or near.

The show has been a long time coming. Spotify first took an Apple Watch app seriously when it hired developer Andrew Chang in 2017, but the first version of its official app was limited to remote control. A later update enabled direct streaming, but that was only useful as long as you had a cellular or WiFi connection. This puts Spotify largely on par with Apple Music – you don’t have to switch services just to have access to your music at all times.

Thus, the method for downloading these contents will be really easy: we will only have to search for the songs from our phone or Apple Watch, touching the button with three dots inside each one and selecting the option to “Download on Apple Watch”. In addition, if we want to check their progress before leaving, we will only have to go to the download section inside the clock, where once the downloads have been completed, they will appear with a little arrow green next to their names.

Spotify’s new offline listening feature is part of a broader update to the Apple Watch app, which should reach Premium users around the world. In the next weeks. In fact, Spotify has wanted to emphasize that this is a “first iteration” or version of the function, asking users to cut us off with their comments in order to improve it (or correct it if necessary).