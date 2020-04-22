         Spotify now allows us to donate money to musicians and organizations to help in the crisis: so you can do it

The art world is being one of the great economically disadvantaged by the coronavirus crisisBecause their income, in addition to streaming, they do from concerts and live performances. In that sense, the current situation is a nightmare, as it is not in your power to return to normal life. To help, Spotify announced in March that it would enable an option to help artists raise funds directly.

In the same way that until now artists could make musical selections and highlight them in their profile, now they can indicate if they want to receive a small tip or that we send to organizations.

In this sense, today they have announced the ‘Covid-19 Music Support Project’, which according to the company aims to give impetus to organizations focused on helping needy musicians. Spotify also participates in donations, and It will match the total amount sent by users, up to a maximum of $ 10 million.

“While streaming continues to be a way for artists to connect with their fans, many other sources of revenue have been suspended due to this crisis. To do our bit, we are working with an ever-developing list of organizations that offer financially helping creators around the world to find ways to support our community. “

How payment to organizations and artists works

The money we decide to send pYou can go to the musicians or organizations that Spotify has reached an agreement with.. Right now, 11 are accepting donations, although unfortunately (in case you care that the money reaches artists in our country) none are Spanish or Latin American.

Donate is as simple as entering the page of an artist and seeing if they have the support option activated by COVID-19 or not.

Thus, we find as options the Center National de la Musique (France), Deutsche Orchester-Stiftung (Germany), Help Musicians (United Kingdom), Initiative Musik (Germany), Irish Music Industry COVID-19 (Ireland), MusiCares (United States ), Musikerförbundet (Sweden), PRS Foundation (United Kingdom), Support Act (Australia), Brazilian Composers Union (Brazil), Unison Benevolent Fund (Canada). They all launch messages that they will help music freelancers in each country who need to make urgent payments and are going through bad times during the crisis.

If you want to donate directly to your artists, you can do so (as long as they activate the option that their funds go to them and not to organizations). To choose options, musicians will have to select on Spotify for Artists whether they prefer to support an organization or have the money come to themselves via Cash App, GoFundMe and PayPal.me. For artists, the company has released a good practice statement.

From Spain, we can send money using the three services, but We can only do Spanish artists via GoFunMe and PayPal.me, while to donate to British and American artists we can do so with the Cash App.

