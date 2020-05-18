In the age of Internet 1.0 a rarity and today something of daily consumption, podcasts have found their place on the Internet and are one of the most popular services. The problem for many users? Not finding material time to listen to them all. Thus, Spotify has just updated its podcast section on the platform. Users will be able to discover their next favorite podcast much easier and faster.

What’s New Spotify Podcasts

Starting today, users will be able to find a new podcast homepage on their mobile devices with trailers and tags segmented by categories at the top. Here are all the news:

New podcast page interface

The New interface will show the descriptions of each podcast. Users will be able to know it without having to click on it. This allows more information about each podcast and episode at a glance

New categories

Now under the podcast description you can see the category to which it belongs, from personales Personal stories ’to reales Real crimes’, ‘Travel’, ‘Relationships’ and much more. Just tap or click on a category to discover more related podcasts

Podcast Trailers

This new function is ideal for the most indecisive, since users You can listen to a trailer for the podcast at the beginning of the episode list. This will allow you to know the podcast better before diving fully into it.

Spotify’s podcast catalog already contains more than 700,000 titles of various categories, themes and creators. With the latest updates, users can discover new favorite podcasts at a glance (or listen). To start listening, just go to “Search” and type “Podcasts”.