The war has broken out from Spotify for Bad Bunny and his song Safaera. Through Twitter, fans exploded after learning that the topic was deleted from the platform and the memes went viral.

In Ecuador and the world, the trend was evident on Twitter. Spotify and Safaera became the number 1 words on the social network due to the controversy.

The deleted theme corresponds to the collaboration between Bad Bunny, Ñengo Flow and Jowell and Randy. Fans believe the removal of this song is due to its controversial lyrics. Something that has even been trending for weeks now for some challenge. For example, that of the stubborn mother in Tik Tok who is surprised to hear the lyrics.

Well, remember that in one part of the lyrics it says: “If your boyfriend doesn’t suck your cu …”. Therefore, it is considered that the platform was able to censor the issue.

Other parts of the song also contain explicit lyrics. However, some resemble others that are normally used in the urban genre.

These letters could be responsible. However, there is no official Spotify pronouncement yet. It is also not known if the platform will play the song again, since 1% of users have reported that they do have access. However, here we leave you the video of the test:

Furthermore, the trend was noticed by the enraged fans. Thousands of them tried to play this song, which was one of the most listened to in the application. However, they found the message that did not allow it.

After the phrase ción Song not available ’’, the memes were immediate. Here we leave you some.

