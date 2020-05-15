The war has broken out from Spotify for Bad Bunny and his song Safaera. Through Twitter, fans exploded after learning that the topic was deleted from the platform and the memes went viral.

In Ecuador and the world, the trend was evident on Twitter. Spotify and Safaera became the number 1 words on the social network due to the controversy.

The deleted theme corresponds to the collaboration between Bad Bunny, Ñengo Flow and Jowell and Randy. Fans believe the removal of this song is due to its controversial lyrics. Something that has even been trending for weeks now for some challenge. For example, that of the stubborn mother in Tik Tok who is surprised to hear the lyrics.

So Spotify deleted Safaera? I think YouTube Music will love to know that it has a new subscriber. pic.twitter.com/4AYgiZcVSs – Juan Gerardo Hernández (@juangerardohr) May 14, 2020

Well, remember that in one part of the lyrics it says: “If your boyfriend doesn’t suck your cu …”. Therefore, it is considered that the platform was able to censor the issue.

Other parts of the song also contain explicit lyrics. However, some resemble others that are normally used in the urban genre.

they got safaera from spotify 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/ewTfaMPzKR – facundo (@riverosssfacu) May 14, 2020

These letters could be responsible. However, there is no official Spotify pronouncement yet. It is also not known if the platform will play the song again, since 1% of users have reported that they do have access. However, here we leave you the video of the test:

Furthermore, the trend was noticed by the enraged fans. Thousands of them tried to play this song, which was one of the most listened to in the application. However, they found the message that did not allow it.

When you are going to listen to Safaera / But you notice that Spotify deleted it pic.twitter.com/xyWxzfmenf – Uncle Cachin⚡ (@NoSeasPicon) May 14, 2020

After the phrase ción Song not available ’’, the memes were immediate. Here we leave you some.

Me: You can’t screw around 2020 anymore Spotify: * Downloading Safaera * pic.twitter.com/0W0UswGKZ9 – Reggaetón in APA format (@ReggaetonAPA) May 14, 2020

Me entering Spotify to put Safaera | Me seeing that Spotify eliminated Safaera pic.twitter.com/hYGuFsc3ew – Miranda 👑 (@iTuMiranda) May 14, 2020

When I find out that Spotify deleted Safaera. # Safaera pic.twitter.com/CO1DUWvKND – Julio Rodríguez (@ untaljulio10) May 14, 2020

… and on Wednesday the 13th, he listened to Safaera before sleeping, not knowing that the next day he would no longer be available on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/2PQd9kEhk7 – Said Eduardo (@SaidToscano_) May 14, 2020

waiting for the statement from the WHO and the UN that explains why the shit is no longer #safaera on Spotify! pic.twitter.com/mULOQvjnx4 – Álvaro Meza (@alvaromeza) May 14, 2020

Those with Apple Music: We can listen to Safaera The ones with Spotify: pic.twitter.com/J4cFw1HIWT – bea snow (@itsmxrvel) May 14, 2020

they removed safaera from spotify and now how will I do my morning perreo? pic.twitter.com/BRV4TIKPZH – ruben (@fatherharmony) May 14, 2020

Those of YouTube Music upon learning that we are going to cancel Spotify by removing Safaera. pic.twitter.com/JYCj8YTbzE – Box of surprises (@Nomeodienn) May 14, 2020

After confirming that “Safaera” is not available on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/dj6MDFgCZk – Valentín Lara (@_laravalentin) May 14, 2020

Here we leave you more content

.