Spotify launches the expected offline mode on the Apple Watch

Spotify has announced that it is updating its application for the Apple Watch with the expected offline mode. Users of the music platform will be able to play their songs, podcasts and playlists directly from the watch, that is, without the need to have the iPhone nearby.

“Now Premium users can also download whatever they are listening to for a true offline and phoneless experience. This is in addition to all the other Spotify features on Apple Watch, from Connect & Control to streaming to Siri. ”The company said in the official statement.

If you are one of the people who takes your music with you, you were probably looking forward to the offline mode on the Apple Watch, now available on other music services like Deezer or Apple Music. Spotify explains that you can easily transfer music and podcasts to your watch.

How to download music from Spotify on Apple Watch?

Spotify Select the music, podcasts or playlists you want to download, tap on the three dots. Choose Download on Apple Watch.

The process is apparently uncomplicated and you can check the progress of the downloads directly from the watch. Additionally, the library will display a green date next to downloaded songs, playlists, or podcasts.

Spotify indicates that in order to use the offline mode you need a Premium account and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 6 onwards. In addition, it recommends having the latest version of its application installed on the iPhone.

Remember that the Apple Watch Series 3 has 8 GB of storage, series 4, meanwhile, has 16 GB, while the most recent models are located at 32 GB. So if you are not sure how much space you have available, you can check it from the iPhone. Enter the Apple Watch application, tap on general and then on Information. There you will find all the details so as not to be left with Spotify tracks along the way.

Spotify’s offline mode will gradually roll out to all users over the “next few weeks.”. This function is an important evolution for the Apple Watch application, which only allowed music to be transmitted, but without the possibility of downloading it locally, that is, it required an Internet connection via Wi-Fi or 4G.

Read this too …