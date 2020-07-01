A little over a year ago, Spotify introduced ‘Premium Duo’ a paid subscription designed for couples who live under the same house and who want to save something compared to paying individual subscriptions. However, that it was a test experiment that only reached some markets, among which were certain countries in Latin America. Now the company has made its new global plan, so that it will reach 55 new markets, including Spain.

Couples using the ‘Premium Duo’ plan will pay $ 12.99 per or equivalent per market, which in Spain they are 12.99 euros. They are 6.99 euros in savings compared to paying two individual subscriptions. A good discount. However, the new subscription is more than just a discount, and it is Duo Mix.

Duo Mix, a personalized playlist for you and your partner

The ‘Premium Duo’ plan comes with ‘Duo Mix‘, a playlist customized by Spotify’s algorithm that is updated for the two members of the couple to discover new music together. In this sense, Spotify says that according to a study made to its users, “73% of couples listen to music together”, so according to that, the new function makes sense.

With Premium Duo, There are four premium plans offered by the Swedish company in Spain and other markets. On the one hand, it offers the individual, at 9.99 euros per month, the Family Plan, at 14.99 euros per month, Students, for 4.99 euros per month and Duo, for 12.99 euros per month. In the familiar, for example, Family Mix is ​​also included, similar to Duo Mix.

Regarding the conditions to be able to choose to create an account, in the terms and conditions and use, Spotify states that “your primary account holder and your family’s subsidiary account holder must reside at the same address”. How will they verify it? After activating the account, “the user will have to confirm her address”. Later, the company mentions “it is possible that, from time to time, you may be asked to reconfirm the address, in order to verify that the requirements to access the service continue to be met.”

Spotify will ask for confirmation that both people live under the same home, although with the family plan at the moment it has not been very strict

The conditions are not different from the family plan, which in this sense already asks to verify the address of the family members. However, despite the fact that there have been different reports in this regard, such as GPS control, the reality is that at the moment the company is not being very strict regarding compliance with the rule that members live together. We will have to see how this matter evolves.

Those couples who want to create a joint account can do so from here. ‘Premium Duo’ arrives with one month of free trial, provided that both members of the couple have not been Premium before.

