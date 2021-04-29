Spotify launches podcast subscription platform to compete with Apple

STOCKHOLM, Apr 27 (Reuters) – Spotify launched a podcast subscription platform in the United States on Tuesday and plans to expand it to other regions of the world in the coming months, a week after Apple unveiled a similar service.

A podcast author can now bookmark subscriber-only episodes and post them to Spotify or other audio platforms, the company said in a statement.

Spotify, the world’s most popular paid streaming music service, said it will not charge a commission from podcast creators’ income for paid subscriptions for the next two years, and that it expects to charge 5% of revenue from of 2023.

Online stores like Apple’s App Store usually charge app developers for purchases made on their platforms.

Spotify filed a complaint two years ago with European Union regulators saying that Apple’s charges for operations on its platforms were unfair because it made it difficult for rivals to compete for subscribers of audio content.

Apple competes with Spotify for streaming music services and earlier this month revealed a subscription platform that will cost $ 19.99 per month and will provide creators with the tools they need to deliver their podcast episodes.

Spotify selected 12 independent podcast authors to post paid content to their current public profiles, and the company will also expand the program to more authors in the coming months.

