In collaboration with Netflix and ESPN, Spotify created a music list and another with podcasts from the hit docuserie ‘The Last Dance.’

The official playlist ‘The Last Dance‘Includes the hits‘ I’m bad ’by LL Cool J,‘ Partyman ’by Prince and‘ Sirius ’by The Alan Parson Project.

For its part, the list of podcasts titled ‘After the Last Dance‘Will be updated weekly with episodes discussing the docuseries.

Carl Chery, creative director and head of Urban Music at Spotify, assured that the music list of the successful production of Netflix “is an ode to the music that defined the 90s”, as it contains tracks for hip-hop, rock and R&B.

It’s an honor to join forces with ESPN and Netflix to select a playlist to support this critically acclaimed series, which currently acts as the favorite cultural moment of the week for sports fans… We are grateful to help bring fans of the music, entertainment and sports at a time when we need more community and a dose of sports content, “he said.

The documentary series The Last Dance 1997-1998, addresses the life of basketball player Michael Jordan, rated as the best in all of history, during his time at the Chicago Bulls.

In 10 episodes interviews are observed in which some former Bulls players appear, Kobe Bryant and testimonies of journalists from that time, as well as unpublished material from the 1997-1998 season.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital